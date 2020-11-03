FG acquires software to monitor revenue remittances by MDAs

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris has disclosed that the Federal Government will soon acquire a software to monitor revenue remittances by various Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the country.

Idris who stated this Tuesday while responding to questions by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, at the resumed budget defence session at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, also said software will be linked to all the revenue generating agencies to monitor leakages.

He said: “We don’t have visibility. When I said we don’t have, I mean as money is coming in we only see it dropping, but we’re working through the office of Department of Revenue and Investment to have a software linked to all these revenue generating agencies. This is geared towards achieving that, once we have that, we will deploy that to all revenue generating agencies particularly as it relates to government owned Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“But beyond that, we are also planning to do holistic for the federation, there’s something in the pipeline and we’re undergoing the process of procurement because the solution providers are there, have sent for clearance by bureau of public procurement and I believe we will soon get all of that.”

Responding, Chairman of the Committee, James Faleke asked the Accountant General to submit an estimated cost for the system, assuring that the lawmakers will ensure the money for the system is budgeted.

He said: ”If you’re going through procurement process, I didn’t see that in 2021 budget. In the next ten days provide us the estimated cost. For me at this committee it’s more critical to us than every other. A situation where you’re able to see online how this revenues are generated by all agencies.

“You can just link up that system to Treasury Single Account (TSA) and you will see it so you can allow and as well block using that system. I assure we will look for money put it in your budget. So that Nigerians can too see that this money is there or not.”

Speaking further, the Accountant General appealed to the lawmakers to increase the budgetary allocations to the office while disclosing that only the sum of N4.947 billion is in its 2021 budget proposal

He said: ”It will be better if government can increase our funding. This is the office that is giving money but is being treated like any other Ministries, Departments and Agencies. As at today, as you heard the Minister of Finance mentioned that we paid overhead up to August, we also received up to August, we have to pay the cleaners, gardeners to maintain the landscape. Now we’re in November but we don’t know when the overhead for September will come.”

”We’ve made a request to the minister of finance and a passionate appeal for additional capital allocation. Pertaining to the property in Lagos and elsewhere, what we decided to do is to consider a ppp arrangement so that these buildings can be rehabilitated by private developers on a very clear transparent terms to generate money for government, operate the place for sometime and transfer.

“I think in the absence of funding from government, that could be the best option, rather than allow the place to remain dilapidated and used by unwanted elements, I think this what we’re doing and our memo will soon go to the honourable minister for consideration.”