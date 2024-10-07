Festive season: Delta Airlines to commence daily flight on Lagos-New York route 

From December and continuing through February, Delta Air Lines will start daily nonstop flights on its New York JFK – Lagos route.

During this period, Delta will transition from the Airbus A330-200, which accommodates 223 passengers, to the more spacious Airbus A330-900neo, capable of carrying 281 passengers.

This enhancement not only signifies an increase in capacity but also aims to provide an elevated travel experience for customers.

According to the airline, this decision underscores Delta’s dedication to aligning its services with customer preferences and the evolving dynamics of air travel.

Mary Gbobaniyi – Delta’s head of Sales for West Africa, said: “This is exciting! Adding more flights to the Nigerian market could not have been better timed. Increased capacity and a larger aircraft mean more options and an elevated experience for our customers.

“Delta’s mission to connect the world creates opportunities, fosters understanding and expands horizons by connecting people and communities to each other and to their own potential.”

According to the airline, an essential element of Delta’s operational philosophy is its continuous monitoring of customer preferences and travel patterns, adding that by closely examining where customers wish to fly, Delta effectively matches capacity to meet demand.

In a statement, the airline disclosed that the decision to expand services to Lagos is a direct response to positive customer feedback regarding Delta’s offerings and the overall demand in the market.

“To ensure a smooth travel experience, Delta advises all passengers travelling on flights from Lagos to arrive at the airport for check-in no later than 3 hours before departure to overcome airport security screening challenges.

“Passengers should be at the gate no later than 2 hours before departure to complete the secondary security screening process” a Delta Air Lines airport Official advised,” the airline stated.

Delta also advised passengers to check in 90 minutes before departure, “Arriving at the weighing scales at the close of counters will not guarantee check-in and will be considered late”. These guidelines will help provide Delta passengers with the best service and a stress-free travel process.

