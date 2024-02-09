FEPA raises alarm over rising air pollution

The Federal Environmental Protection Agency (FEPA) has issued a warning that the current change in weather across Nigeria is not harmattan, but an extreme form of air pollution with serious implications for human health, according to report by TVC.

This hazardous condition can lead to reduced lung function, respiratory infections, inflammation, and oxidative stress, causing an imbalance in the body’s antioxidants, the agency said.

As a result, the public is advised to take precautionary measures, including wearing nose masks, staying hydrated, covering food and water to prevent dust contamination, washing fruits thoroughly before consumption, and staying indoors as much as possible.

The FEPA also emphasized that this situation may persist for a significant period and urges everyone to adhere strictly to these guidelines and keep their family and friends informed.