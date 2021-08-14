Feeding programme: FG records over 9m pupils in public primary schools

Federal Government says that it has enrolled over 9million pupils in public primary schools across the country in the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

Florence Ngozi Chukwude, the team lead of the programme disclosed this in Umuahia while conducting head counts of the pupils in primary 1-3 in Ahiaeke Community Primary School Ahiaeke Ndume and Ugba Community Primary School, Ugba Ibeku all in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the State.

She said the Abia State submitted 197,140 pupils from primary 1-3 in all the primary schools in the state and that the essence of their visit in the state was to validate the figure in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

Chukwude disclosed that NHGSFP has the mandate of the Federal Government to reach additional target of 5million pupils across the country.

“I have been in Abia for over one month. So far it is going on well. We have 1030 primary schools in Abia. By September we may come back for those who have not been captured. The state has done well but FG has done best.

With this exercise, we want to engender transparency and accountability,” said Chukwude.

She further said that the programme had shored up the population of pupils in public primary schools across the country and empowered farmers, cooks among others.

Gabriel Ahuruonye, Programme Manager of Abia State Free School Feeding Programme disclosed that while Federal Government takes care of the pupils from Primary 1-3, the State Government handles the feeding of pupils from classes 4-6.

He said that Government of Abia State shares raw food items like Vegetables, Rice, Tubers of yams, eggs among others to cook for the programme.