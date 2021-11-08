Federal lawmaker empowers 100 farmers, artisans in Kogi

Farmers and artisans in Oken/Ogori-Magongo Federal Constituency numbering about 100 have been empowered by Tijani Damisa to boost their source of livelihood.

The empowerment programme, which was held at Ebira Muslim Community College, Okengwe, in the Okene Local Government Area (LGA), was organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom, Plateau State, in collaboration with Blue Hills Realtors.

Jude Obi Okpara, provost of the College, said the programme formed part of a constituency project, aimed at empowering the farmers, to enhance their farm produce.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity created by the lawmaker to improve their standard of living through the use of the farm inputs distributed to them.

Read also: Abdulrazaq disburses N3bn interest-free loan to 60,000 in Kwara

Represented by Ilyasu Manu, a director in the college, Okpara appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of whatever support they were given by the lawmaker.

Adams Ibrahim Kadoka, representative of the lawmaker, charged the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme to channel their inputs to the purpose they were meant for.

He explained that the programme is a continuous process which will invariably go round the people of the constituency, adding that the lawmaker will not relent in his effort in putting smiles on the faces of the people of the two local government areas.

“The empowerment of 100 farmers is supported with farm inputs such as fertilisers, herbicides, sprayer, seedlings, cutlasses and rain boots, to enable them produce more food. While some artisans were empowered with 10 motorcycles, six grinding machines, one knitting machine, and ten vulcanising machines was distributed to them,” he said.

Momoh Aliyu, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the sponsor for always being there for them and promised to judiciously make use of the items given to him.