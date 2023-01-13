Federal lawmaker, Akande-Sadipe, commissions projects in Oluyole, Ibadan

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, has resumed commissioning constituency projects in Oluyole, Ibadan, Oyo State, bringing the number of boreholes delivered by the representative since June 2019 to 21.

So far, the Oluyole representative at the House of Representatives, National Assembly, has facilitated 188 solar lights, the , Ajinde, and Idi Ishinconstruction of 12 schools and 23 new transformers.

The newly commissioned transformers are in Ologede Estate; Irepodun Abbey Technical; Ile-Anu community; Ajinde community and Idi Ishin community.

Others are located in Ifelodun, ward 4; Orisunmibare Pegba, ward 3; Adeiye Irewole community, ward 3 and Egbeda Atuba community, ward 3.

She also commissioned another school project at Ajogbelede Basic Primary School, one of the 12 she facilitated along with boreholes in Babalola and New Garage.

Describing the projects as dividends of democracy, she said: “It is my duty as a legislator to represent the people; both those who voted for me and those that did not. That is what I have been striving to do over the years and I will not stop doing this for the love of my people as it is not the primary function of a legislator.”

Speaking with journalists, Akande-Sadipe stated that, “So far, in Oluyole, I have facilitated 188 solar lights, construction of 12 schools and 23 new transformers and 21 boreholes. In fact, if you count from when I was first elected to the House of Representatives, it goes way beyond that.

“This is the dividend of democracy. When I was campaigning, I based my campaign on WREEPP and I promised to deliver my service on these pillars. I have done these and more; facilitating, construction of roads and different projects that can be seen, some of which we are commissioning today. We will continue to do more, it is just never enough.”

Olapade Olaide, general president, Ayegun zone, while reacting to the development, thanked Akande-Sadipe for the wonderful projects, adding that since she started representing Oluyole, the constituency has experienced great turnaround with many projects. “Oluyole people have felt a great change,” he said.

Leaders of Adeyeri-Ajogbelede and Ifesowapo general zone also presented the representative with a merit award for donating transformers to their communities.