FEC approves four power projects to improve transmission, distribution

The federal executive council (FEC) has approved four power projects that will improve the transmission and distribution of electricity.

Saleh Mamman, minister of power, announced this to state house correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided by Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday.

The Cable, an online newspaper reported that the contracts are worth $2.5 million and N498.23 million.

The power projects include the purchase and maintenance of transformers, circuit breakers, and other power equipment needed for maximum performance in substations across the country.

Read also: FEC approves federal roads, bridges tolling policy

A breakdown of the projects include, “the supply and installation of motorised portable hydraulic compressor for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Messrs Intern Equipment Nigeria Limited in the sum of $502,950 plus N15,800,000,” Mamman said.

“The second approval was also received for the award of the contract for the supply and delivery of three sets of online partial discharge measurement and monitoring equipment for the TCN in favour of Messrs T and D Technology Limited in the sum of $874,800 offshore plus N240,100,000 onshore with a delivery period of nine months.

“The third approval was the award of the contract for the repairs of 100 MVA and four sets of 60 MVA 132/33 power transformers for TCN in favour of GT Engineering Limited in the sum of $661,220 offshore and N127,758,781 onshore with a delivery period of 12 months.

“On the last one, approval was also granted for the contract for procurement of 10 sets of 330 KV and 30 sets of 133 KV circuit breaker for the TCN in favour of Horsepower Engineering Trading Limited in the sum of $502,719 plus N114,571,500 with a delivery period of six months.”

FEC had approved the construction of two power substations in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom worth N454 million and US$6.2 million respectively.