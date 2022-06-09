Fear grips Ondo residents as gunmen kill another six persons

Some gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed another six persons at Sabo Area of Ondo Town in Ondo State barely after the Owo terror attack in the state on Sunday.

BusinessDay gathered that the gunmen were on motorcycles when they carried out the attack on Wednesday night.

Read also: How gunmen attacked Owo church, by priest, other eyewitnesses

A source said the gunmen also robbed some residents of the area before they left the scene.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said it was a robbery case.

Odunlami, however, said men of the command were already on the trail of the perpetrators.