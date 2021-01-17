FCTA warns on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

As schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) begin its second term academic calendar on Monday, the administration has warned management of both private and public schools to strictly adhere to COVID-19 established safety protocols.

Figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) show that FCT recorded 199 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 206 cases on Saturday, which represents a slight increase.

Following the announcement by the Federal Ministry of Education on maintaining the resumption date of January 18, 2021, the FCTA Education Secretariat, over the weekend, said all schools in territory had been directed to resume accordingly.

In a press statement, Kabiru Musa, the Education Secretariat’s spokesman, stressed that all the schools must comply with the COVID-19 protocols, school resumption guidelines and checklist earlier released.

Musa explained that the education secretariat had always placed as priority, the safety of the staff and students as they return back to their various schools for the new academic term after the festive break, adding that all the neccessary modalities had been worked out for safe resumption amidst the second wave of COVID-19.

He recalled that in the wake of the October resumption after the long periods of lockdown, the FCT administration made adequate provision for safe re-opening.

The spokesman said school authorities had been directed to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that staff and students complied with all laid down rules and regulations.

Musa noted that further arrangements had been concluded for regular school monitoring and inspection by the Department of Quality Assurance and Other Monitoring units of the various Boards under the Education Secretariat.

He, therefore, appealed to all the stakeholders not to toy with their health and security, but play their various roles in complementing and sustaining all the safety measures the administration had put in place.