FCTA launches regularisation drive for civil service employees

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has launched a comprehensive regularisation drive aimed at addressing employment discrepancies within the FCT civil service.

The initiative seeks to streamline the employment records of civil servants, ensuring proper documentation and compliance with service guidelines.

Speaking during the launch of the regularisation process on Wednesday, in Abuja, Samuel Atang, head of the FCT Civil Service Commission, urged the staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration to participate in the ongoing staff appointment regularisation exercise initiated by the commission.

Atang noted the importance of the exercise in creating a unified workforce and maintaining accurate staff data within the FCTA.

He assured the staff of the FCTA’s full support and commitment to the success of the exercise, which aims to grant staff a clear sense of identity.

Atang also warned the various secretariats, departments, and agencies against non-compliance, emphasising that the commission will not tolerate any defaulting entities.

“This regularisation process is fundamental to establishing the new FCT Civil Service,” Atang stated. “It signifies that the regularisation and subsequent gazette by the commission will provide all staff with a defined identity, something we’ve been seeking for nearly 15 to 20 years.”

He noted that for years, FCTA staff lacked a clear administrative identity. While federal staff fell under the Federal Civil Service Commission and Area Council staff were managed by the Area Council Service Commission, FCTA employees were left in limbo, caught between different administrative structures.

Atang highlighted the breakthrough brought about by the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, made possible through an Act of the National Assembly and approved by the President. The commission was officially inaugurated by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

“I do not want to be in a position where I have to sanction any Secretariat, Department, or Agency that fails to comply with this exercise,” Atang warned.

He also directed that a comprehensive list of all FCTA staff on study leave, leave of absence, or similar statuses, along with their grade levels and service records, be submitted to his office for onward transmission to the Commission.

Emeka Ezeh, chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, expressed gratitude for the head of service’s support.

The commission is responsible for the appointment, promotion, and discipline of all FCTA staff and urges them to remain committed to their duties.