FCTA begins crackdown on beggars, vendors, and scavengers across Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intensified efforts to clear Abuja’s streets, launching a coordinated crackdown on beggars, street vendors, and scavengers.

In a major operation on Monday, 34 individuals were detained in various parts of the city following a ministerial directive ordering the removal of such individuals from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The crackdown was executed by a joint task force, bringing together personnel from the police, military, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other paramilitary agencies.

The operation which spanned key areas of the city, including City Centre, Airport Road, Kubwa-Gwarinpa axis, and Asokoro-Nyanya-Karu corridor, signals a heightened focus on enforcing urban regulations and maintaining the city’s image as Nigeria’s capital.

Read also: Wike orders immediate eviction of beggars from Abuja streets

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, described the clampdown as more than just routine enforcement, calling it a “national assignment”. He urged officers to carry out their duties with professionalism and unwavering resolve, emphasizing the need to restore order in the capital city.

The operation has sparked discussions about the underlying causes of street vending and begging, which are often driven by economic hardship and migration pressures. Abuja’s rapid urbanization has led to an influx of individuals seeking livelihood opportunities, with many resorting to street vending and scavenging for survival.

While the FCTA insists that the clampdown is necessary to maintain order and security, human rights advocates argue that these actions might disproportionately affect vulnerable populations. Critics also warn that without providing alternative means of livelihood, the crackdown may merely displace the issue to neighboring regions.

The FCTA has hinted that the operation will continue, with heightened surveillance in targeted areas to prevent re-emergence. It remains to be seen whether long-term solutions—such as social intervention programs—will accompany the enforcement measures.

Share