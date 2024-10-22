Wike orders immediate eviction of beggars from Abuja streats

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered beggars to leave the streets of Abuja or face the government’s wrath.

Wike issued the ultimatum on Tuesday during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of an access road from Ring Road 1 to the Judges’ Quarters in Katampe District, Abuja.

He stated that beggars have until Sunday to leave the nation’s capital or face the full force of the administration’s actions.

Wike said allowing beggars in every nook and cranny of the territory was an embarrassment to the government and the country.

Read also: Farouk Lawan regains freedom after serving jail term for fuel subsidy bribery scandal

He called on their families and relatives to take them off the street before officials of the FCT Administration commence full enforcement next week.

According to him, the focus of the administration is not only limited to the provision of infrastructure but also to provide security for the residents and visitors.

According to him, “Yes, we are providing infrastructure in Abuja which security is not left out. We can’t allow beggars all over the place, some of them are criminals and informants to criminals, it is an embarrassment to the territory especially to visitors.

“We are now calling on their families and relatives to take them off the street, they have till Sunday to leave the streets.

“The government is providing infrastructure and addressing insecurity; we cannot allow people to become a security threat. From now until Sunday is their grace period,” he said.

Share