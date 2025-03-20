The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued Sambo Umar Labibo, a kidnapped Burkina Faso national, from a notorious syndicate operating within the Durumi Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp.

The operatives from the Durumi Police Division led the operations, highlighting the command’s commitment to safeguarding all residents of Abuja, both citizens and foreigners.

In a statement signed by Josephine Adeh, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, the police disclosed that the operation followed a distress report received at the Durumi Divisional Headquarters on March 18, 2025, at approximately 3:05 PM.

The report indicated that Labibo had been abducted four days earlier, on March 14, and was being held by kidnappers who had forced him to call a close associate, demanding a ransom of fifteen million naira (₦15,000,000).

“Upon receiving the intelligence, the police swiftly mobilized and devised a strategic plan in collaboration with the victim’s associate.

“A tactical ambush was set up at the designated ransom collection point, and as the kidnappers arrived to collect the money, they were swiftly overpowered and arrested before they could escape”, the statement reads.

According to the Police, the arrested suspects were identified as Ibrahim Umar, Hamza Buba, Mukhtar Mohammed, Masaud Abdullahi, and Moses Idoko, the gang’s so-called “medical director,” who was responsible for providing medical care to both the suspects and their victims.

It also noted that following their arrest, the suspects led operatives to their hideout within the Durumi IDP Camp, where Labibo was found and rescued unharmed.

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to track down other fleeing members of the syndicate”, the Command said.

The FCT Police Command reiterated its determination to dismantle criminal networks across the capital and urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with security agencies in the fight against crime.

For emergencies and complaints, the public is encouraged to reach out to the FCT Police Command through the following helplines: 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653, or the Complaint Response Unit at 08107314192.

