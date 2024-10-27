FCT Police rescue five from Vidaz Estate building collapses

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have rescued five individuals after a building in Vidaz Estate, Sabon Lugbe extension, suffered a secondary collapse.

According to Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer , the structure had originally been demolished by FCT authorities for encroaching on illegally acquired land.

According to her, scavengers tampered with the remnants of the demolished building in search of scrap metal, further destabilizing the structure and ultimately leading to its second collapse.

Adeh stated that emergency teams promptly responded, rescuing five people trapped under the rubble. No fatalities were reported.

FCT Police have urged the public to respect safety boundaries around demolished sites and construction zones to prevent similar accidents and ensure public safety.

