Building collapse in Abuja leaves 40 trapped

About 40 people are reportedly trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building in Sabon Lugbe, a suburb of Abuja.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday, while the victims were still inside the multi-story structure.

Videos circulating on social media, especially on X, show residents frantically attempting to rescue those trapped beneath the debris.

As of this report, it remains unclear whether emergency services have arrived to assist in the rescue efforts.

Attempts to reach Nkechi Isa, Head of Public Affairs for the FCT Emergency Management Department, for an official statement were unsuccessful.

Details….

