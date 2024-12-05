FCT police ban tinted windows, covered number plates to curb ‘one chance’ operations

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced a crackdown on vehicles with tinted windows and covered number plates as part of efforts to combat rising criminal activities, including ‘one chance’ kidnapping.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, called on vehicle owners to adhere to the directive or risk having their vehicles impounded.

She clarified that while the ban applies to all unauthorised tinted vehicles, exceptions would be made for factory-fitted tints or cases with valid medical exemptions.

“For now, the use of tinted glasses on vehicles is prohibited. “If your vehicle has tinted glasses, kindly remove them to avoid having your vehicle impounded by the police. This is one of the measures implemented to combat the rising incidents of ‘one chance’ and other criminal activities in the FCT,” Adeh wrote.

She acknowledged that while the directive may cause inconvenience, it underscores the Command’s commitment to safeguarding residents.

Olatunji Disu, FCT commissioner of oolice, reinforced the directive during a recent parade of criminal suspects. He explained that vehicles with tinted windows or covered number plates provide a shield for criminals, enabling them to operate undetected and complicating efforts to rescue victims in distress.

In a video accompanying the statement, Disu emphasised the connection between tinted glasses and criminal activities, particularly abductions.

“We are clamping down on all commercial vehicles and private cars with tinted glasses. We need to see people inside their vehicles. Tinted glasses contribute to lawlessness,” he said.

According to the commissioner, victims of kidnapping have reported that tinted windows hindered passersby from noticing their distress.

He also noted that criminals often obscure or remove their number plates to evade tracking.

Disu warned residents that enforcement would be uncompromising. “Henceforth, the police will enforce all laws on tinted glasses, covered number plates, and unregistered vehicles.

“Nobody has the right to tint their vehicles or cover their number plates. These actions facilitate criminality, and we will not tolerate them,” he declared.

The police command reiterated its call for compliance, stressing that the measures are vital for reducing crime and ensuring the safety of residents across the FCT.

