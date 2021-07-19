FCMB announces end of service of Adam Nuru as MD

The Board of Directors of First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) has announced the end of service of Adam Nuru as the managing director of FCMB Limited.

The Board had earlier reviewed media allegations made in late 2020 against the former MD and did not establish any contravention of its policies.

In a press statement released in Lagos at the weekend, the Board of FCMB thanked Nuru for his years of dedicated service and wished him all the best in his future endeavours.

Yemisi Edun, former executive director/chief financial officer, who had previously served as acting managing director, has been appointed as the substantive managing director/CEO.