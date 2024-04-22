FCCPC seals Chinese supermarket, Abuja

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has sealed the Abuja-based Chinese supermarket located within the China General Chamber of Commerce in Abuja.

The development followed allegations of discriminatory practices against Nigerians.

The FCCPC officials shut the supermarket when they stormed the premises on Monday.

The commission’s officials sealed up the place after interrogating Nigerian workers at the supermarket.

This was as facilities workers at the store revealed that the owner of the supermarket had fled the premises.