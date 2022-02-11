FCCPC engages regulators over adulterated petrol

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it is engaging multiple regulators and entities involved in the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) distribution value chain over the circulation of adulterated petrol in some parts of the country.

The commission said the essence of the engagement is to address hardship or difficulties consumers may experience with respect to the withdrawal of the implicated products from the market.

The commission, in a statement on Thursday signed by Babatunde Irukera, the executive vice-chairman/chief executive, notes that a certain quantity of PMS that does not comply with established, applicable, and prevailing standards has been distributed and sold in certain parts of the country.

It also notes that consumers who purchased fuel that constitutes part of the consignment have experienced technical difficulties and or damage to their vehicles or other relevant equipment/machinery.

The commission says that the purpose of the engagement is to further secure assurance and promote consumer confidence that supply constraints are addressed and will not persist.

Also, to ensure that the regulator’s recall effort under applicable laws and regulations including Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 (FCCPA) sufficiently excludes continuing distribution of the implicated product.

Similarly, to encourage and promote additional and robust mechanisms to prevent reoccurrence; develop a meaningful and transparent mechanism to address demonstrated injury to affected consumers.

“The commission’s engagement with the key and relevant regulators/entities involved has been constructive and productive.

The commission commends this responsiveness and prioritisation of ensuring continuity of supply, containment of implicated product and sensitivity to consumer dissatisfaction and inconvenience,” the statement read.

“The commission is continuing engagement, particularly with respect to a reasonable and acceptable mechanism to mitigate demonstrated injury and or loss experienced by consumers. The commission intends to provide additional information as this rather dynamic situation evolves,” it added.