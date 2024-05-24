FBN Holdings to pay N14.35bn dividend as gross earnings hit N1.59trn

The Board of Directors of FBN Holdings proposed a dividend of 40 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, amounting to N14.358billion (2022: N17.947billion) for the year 2023.

The group’s which just released its audited results for the year ended December 31, 2023 reported gross earnings increase to N1.595trillion from N815.16billion in 2022.

Profit before minimum tax rose to N358.875billion from N157.902 billion in 2022.

Profit after minimum tax stood high at N350.593billion in 2023 from N154.540billion in 2022.