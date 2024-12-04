FBN Holdings rights issue is still open

FBN Holdings Plc

FBN Holdings Plc rights issue of 5,982,548,799 ordinary shares priced at N25 per share is still open till Thursday, December 12.

FBN Holdings Plc is the non-operating holding company of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, a commercial bank with operations in 10 countries.

The rights issue is available on the basis of 1 new ordinary share for every 6 existing shares held as at the close of business on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Shares that are not subscribed by the date on which the Acceptance Lists close will be allotted on a pro-rata (proportional) basis in line with SEC Rules and Regulations to shareholders who have applied and paid for additional shares over and above their provisional allotment.

FBN Holdings Plc is a financial holding company and one of the largest financial services organisations in Africa.

It is a diversified and leading financial services Group offering a broad range of products and services through its subsidiaries, across commercial banking, merchant banking, capital markets, trusteeship and insurance brokerage to millions of customers.

As of September 30, 2024, the Corporation’s financial highlights include total assets of N27.49 trillion, N12.72 trillion in loans and advances, N21.22 trillion in customer deposits, N2.60 trillion in shareholders’ funds.

FBNH achieved N2.25 trillion in gross earnings with a return on equity (ROE) of 20.27 percent.

FBN Holdings Plc is currently the 15th most valuable stock on the NGX with a market capitalisation of N962 billion, which is about 1.64 percenr of the Nigerian Exchange – equity market.

FBN Holdings has oversight over its subsidiaries and drives group coordination, collaboration and synergies among other principal activities towards innovative financial solutions and enhanced shareholder value.

FBNH has six direct subsidiaries, namely: First Bank of Nigeria Limited; FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited; FBNQuest Capital Limited; FBNQuest Trustees Limited; FBN Insurance Brokers Limited; New Villa Limited (Rainbow Town Development Limited); and fifteen indirect subsidiaries namely: FirstBank UK Limited, FirstBank DRC Limited, FirstBank Guinea Limited, FirstBank Gambia Limited, FirstBank Sierra Leone Limited, FBNBank Senegal Limited, FBNBank Ghana Limited, FirstPension Custodian Nigeria Limited, First Nominees Nigeria Limited, FBNQuest Asset Management Limited, FBNQuest Securities Limited, FBNQuest Funds Limited, FBNQuest Capital Partners Limited, FBNQuest Property Ventures Limited and FBN Ivory Nigeria Limited.

FBN Holdings Plc is well positioned to become a Top banking group in Africa by 2027, supported by a robust management team.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

