Farouk Manzo wins LG OLED TV gaming grand finale

Farouk Manzo, a 19 years old gamer from Abuja has emerged winner of the LG OLED TV Gaming Challenge for 2021, as top eight finalists of the gaming competition from Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, and Owerri converged and battled for the grand finale prize in Lagos.

LG is the first consumer electronics brand to independently launch a gaming campaign known as LG OLED TV Gaming challenge, making it one of the largest e-sports competitions in Nigeria for game lovers.

Since its inception in 2018, which marks the 1st season of the competition for gamers, the challenge has turned out to be an annual contest for gamers to show their skills, experience the fantastic features of OLED TV and battle with one another for a prize of OLED TV.

LG OLED TV

Mike Ahn, the general nanager, Home Entertainment, TV Division at LG Electronics West Africa, said the initiative is for lovers of video games to demonstrate the beauty and uniqueness of the depth of black in OLED TV especially when gaming.

“We intend to have more of this kind of gaming challenge to engage more of our consumers who love gaming. It’s an avenue to reward our customers and promote LG OLED TVs as the best TV for gaming. With exceptional picture quality, low input lag and an ultra-fast response time, LG OLED TVs have already earned a reputation for delivering an optimized gaming performance,” Ahn said.

Hari Elluru, the head of corporate marketing at LG Electronics, said G-Sync and other VRR technologies help eliminate flicker, tearing, or stuttering on displays when used to play games that are built using VRR.

“The addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility raises the bar, once more guaranteeing even more immersive big-screen PC gaming on the company’s industry-leading 4K and 8K OLED models available in 55 to 88 inch screen sizes,” said Elluru.

The company’s latest OLED TV models support a variety of popular HDR formats that further elevate the gaming experience. According to Elluru, users can play compatible titles in dynamic HDR10 or Dolby Vision (at up to 120 frames per second for Full HD content) taking advantage of HDMI 2.1 specifications such as auto low latency mode (ALLM), enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and variable refresh rate (VRR).

Richard Mofe–Damijo, the LG OLED TV brand ambassador, said LG promotes the spirit of sportsmanship with its OLED TV. “Playing video games is a great source of learning as it can enhance memory, improve brain’s speed. It helps players meet new friends while also strengthening bonds with their old friends”.

Farouk Manzo, the 2021 grand prize winner said, “It was quite tough and indeed an interesting battlefield but I am so excited to emerge as the winner. The N1,500,000 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) cash is the in-thing and the 65’’ OLED TV is dope! I hope this platform that LG has created for gamers continue to grow stronger and birth more opportunities for professional gamers and amateurs in the E-Sport industry.

The second and third place winners also got N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) and N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) prize money respectively.