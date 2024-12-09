Farotimi: Ezekwesili, Inibehe, others kick over handcuffs, N50m bail slammed on activist

…As ‘Mama B/Haram’, 2 others bag 5yrs jail term

Nigerians on Monday condemned the Nigerian Correctional Centre for putting Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and rights activist in handcuffs, saying it was totally uncalled for, as the lawyer never resisted arrest.

Others also expressed their displeasure over the N50 million bail terms slammed on Farotimi, who is standing trial over an allegation of defaming Afe Babalola, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in his (Farotimi) recently published book “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.”

Netizens described the Nigerian judicial system as ‘unfair’.

On X, Nigerians drew comparison to Yahaya Bello, a former Kogi State governor accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of allegedly embezzling billions of naira from the state coffers, has been lightly treated, while Farotimi with no previous criminal record, has been slammed with an outrageous bail terms.

Reacting on X, a popular lawyer and rights activist, @InibeheEffiong, said: “Can @CorrectionsNg explain why they had to handcuff @DeleFarotimi while taking him to the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti this morning for arraignment? This is preposterous. He did not pose any threat, and did not resist being taken to court. Dele Farotimi is a political prisoner and will come out stronger.”

Also, Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education and social critic, on her handle @obyezeks, said: “So the gross absurdity of handcuffing @DeleFarotimi was lost on the Prisons Service? What crime is the @NigeriaGov @PoliceNG really prosecuting @DeleFarotimi for at this stage because how did a civil matter between Dele Farotimi and Chief Babalola morph into the strongest evidence of why Citizens now sadly lack trust in and believe that our Judiciary is fully captured by Nigeria’s irresponsible political class? This reckless desecration of all public institutions under this administration of @officialABAT will not sustain. Never.

“The Minister of Interior- Olubunmi Tunde-Ojo @BTOofficial who is in charge of @CorrectionsNg – The Prisons – has to explain the basis of those handcuffs on Mr Farotimi and immediately take steps to correct repeat of such anomaly by overzealous officers.

“Those pushing this gross violation of Citizen-Farotimi’s constitutional rights should advise themselves now and cease pushing forward the shenanigans playing out on this matter. Enough is Enough!

“Stop assaulting the sensibilities of Nigerians any further. Let the 2 citizens involved in this matter engage the courts using appropriate judicial processes for addressing allegations of Defamation.

Wisdom is profitable to direct. Therefore, get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding as the book of Proverbs advises the young and the old alike

Also, Yagazie of Enugu wrote – This is Nigeria, where criminals are revered and truth-bearers are chastised.

Another Nigerian on X, Nemechi wrote: “Dele Farotimi N50m bail conditions, Yahaya Bello prancing about freely. The legal system in Nigeria has truly gone to the dogs.”

Isaac Fayose wrote: Dele Farotimi in handcuffs, Yahaya Bello walking majestically; tale of two justice system.

Another Nigerian with X handle @FS_Yusuf _ wrote: “This not justice. N50m for what crime?

The Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Monday, granted Dele Farotimi a N50 million bail, and a surety in like sum.

The court’s decision was disclosed by Omoyele Sowore, via his X handle on Monday.

“The first hurdle was crossed. #DeleFarotimi was granted bail of N50 million, surety in the like sum, someone with landed property. The case was adjourned to January 29, 2025,” the tweet reads.

In another tweet, Sowore noted that Farotimi’s “farcical trial” would continue tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Magistrate Court in the state capital, “over a non-existent offence in Ekiti law books.”

In a related development, the Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri, on Monday, sentenced Aisha Alkali Wakil, popularly known as ‘Mama Boko Haram’, alongside two others, to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine.

Justice Aisha Kumaliya delivered the judgment last Thursday, following charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the convicts.

The case was detailed in a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, the head of media and publicity at the EFCC.

Wakil, the chief executive officer of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, was convicted alongside Tahiru Daura, the NGO’s programme manager, and its country director, Lawal Shoyode. The trio faced a four-count charge of giving false information, conspiracy, and cheating to the tune of N6 million.

According to the EFCC, the defendants dishonestly induced a businessman, Bukar Kachalla of Abks Ventures Limited, to deliver a Toyota Camry 2012 model valued at N6 million under the pretext of securing a contract for the purchase of the car.

It said that the incident occurred between October and November 2018 in Maiduguri, Borno State.

