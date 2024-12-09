Court grants Dele Farotimi N50m bail

Dele Farotimi

The Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has granted N50 million bail to Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and human rights activist.

The news was shared by Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress presidential candidate in the 2023 election, through his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

The post read, “The first hurdle was crossed. #DeleFarotimi was granted bail of N50 million surety in the like sum with someone with landed property. The case was adjourned to January 29, 2025”.

Farotimi was taken to court by Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria for alleged defamation.

