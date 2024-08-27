Farming activities suffer as bridge collapses in Taraba

The Mayo Kham bridge along Jalingo Bali road has collapsed due to a massive flood, which is affecting farming activities.

The 45-year-old bridge, which is 88.5 km away from Jalingo is affected by gully erosion.

BusinessDay gathered that commuters as well as vehicles were using the ancient bridge as an alternative for vehicles, though heavy duty trucks could not pass on the narrow colonial bridge.

The development cut off vital roads linking several communities including Gembu in Sardauna council, Baisa in Kurmi Council, Gashaka Local Government Council and Takum Local Government Area.

Yakubu Mohammed, Controller, Federal Ministry of Works in Taraba, said that there had not been indicators and early signs of disaster.

Mohammed however, said that there could be an emergency measure either by community efforts or any form of intervention to put in place to enable immediate usage of the road.

He advised the public to avoid passage on the bridge pending when the bridge would be fixed.

He assured the public that he would make his report to the relevant authorities for quick intervention on the bridge.

Some persons from the surrounding communities passionately called on the state government to as a matter of urgency address the problem.

According to them, the development will not only hinder movement, it will also impact negatively on farming activities

BusinessDay gathered that the disaster is coming two days after a similar scenario occurred in Namnai, Gassol Local Government Area, where the major bridge linking Jalingo and Wukari as well as other parts of Southern Nigeria was washed away by flood.