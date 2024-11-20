“Far from how the media portrayed him” – Elon Musk reacts to Trump’s media remarks

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of X (formerly Twitter), has drawn attention with his reaction to President-elect Donald Trump’s comments about the media.

Trump, in a shift from his historically combative tone, called the press “vital” to making America “great again” and pledged to work with a “free, fair, and open” media.

Speaking with Fox News Digital on Monday, Trump expressed his belief that he has “an obligation” to work with the media, including those who had treated him “badly beyond comprehension.”

“In order to Make America Great Again, it is very important, if not vital, to have a free, fair and open media or press,” Trump said, reiterating the media’s role in fostering transparency and accountability.

Trump revealed his plans to transform America into “the greatest and most powerful country in the world” and discussed his evolving relationship with the media as he prepares for his second term.

Last Friday, Trump met with MSNBC’s Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski at Mar-a-Lago—marking their first meeting in seven years.

“I received a call from Joe Scarborough requesting a meeting for him and Mika, and I agreed that it would be a good thing if such meeting took place,” Trump said. “We met at Mar-a-Lago on Friday morning at 8:00.”

Describing the interaction as “extremely cordial,” Trump noted the hosts congratulated him on running a “great and flawless campaign, one for the history books.”

Trump added, “We talked about various Cabinet members — both announced and to be announced. As expected, they like some very much, but not all. The meeting ended in a very positive manner, and we agreed to speak in the future.”

He signalled a willingness to extend similar meetings to others in the media, even those who have been “extremely hostile.”

“I feel I have an obligation to the American public, and to our country itself, to be open and available to the press,” Trump said. “If not treated fairly, however, that will end. The media is very important to the long-term success of the United States of America.”

Reacting to the interview on X, Musk wrote, “Far from how the media portrayed him,” implying that Trump’s statement challenges the narrative often associated with his tumultuous relationship with journalists.

Share