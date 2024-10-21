Fani-Kayode gives details of how aide died in Abuja hotel

Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, has announced the sudden death of his long-time aide, Ndifreke Saviour Mark, who passed away in a hotel in Abuja on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

In a statement released on social media, Fani-Kayode described Ndifreke Mark, 52, as his “most trusted aide”, revealing that he had been in his service for 34 years.

The former minister expressed sorrow over the loss, noting that Ndifreke attended a morning service at the Catholic Church of Assumption in Asokoro before proceeding to Mildy Lodge and Apartments in Garki, Abuja, where he collapsed and died.

According to Fani-Kayode, Ndifreke collapsed in the presence of an unidentified individual he had accompanied to the hotel. He was subsequently rushed to Asokoro District Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

He confirmed that the police have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ndifreke’s death. As part of the probe, authorities have detained the individual who was with him at the time, as well as the hotel’s receptionist and manager.

The hotel room where the incident took place has been sealed off as part of the ongoing investigation.

In his tribute, Fani-Kayode reflected on his close relationship with Ndifreke, likening him to a son and pledging to pursue justice if any foul play is discovered. He shared that he had assured Ndifreke’s family, including his wife, Patience Ndifreke-Mark, of his unwavering support during this difficult time.

“Mark was like a son to me, and his passing is a huge blow to me and my entire family. I have absolute confidence in the FCT Police Command to get to the bottom of this matter, after which we can proceed to bury a man who was my most loyal staff and trusted aide,” Fani-Kayode stated.

He also highlighted Ndifreke’s character, describing him as “a kind, reliable, an compassionate soul who brought joy to many and who was incapable of hurting a fly.”

He expressed gratitude to those who have supported him during this period of grief, adding, “I will never forget him and though he has passed, he lives on in our hearts.”

He concluded his statement by offering prayers for the repose of Ndifreke’s soul and comfort for his widow and their two young children.

