Saleh Abba, a Borno State-based family physician, has decried the impact of the USAID funding cut on family planning, saying it has caused a significant setback.

Saleh stated this in a chat with BusinessDay during this year’s International Women’s Day Celebration under the theme “Accelerate Action” held in Maiduguri at the weekend.

He said, “funding cuts especially that the Family Planning is majorly donor-driven. The recent cut in USAID funding has exacerbated the already critical situation regarding family planning services, leading to a severe shortage of contraceptive supplies and other family planning resources, especially in rural and conflict-affected areas.”

According to him, access to family planning allows women to make informed choices about their reproductive health, contributing to their overall well-being and ability to participate in societal roles fully.

He added that the data showed, “The family planning uptake has declined from 13,000 in January to 3000 in February. This could be related to USAID suspension.”

“The cut in USAID has serious impact on the uptake of family planning because of its donor dependent nature.

“In Borno, where health services have been severely impacted by conflict and inadequate funding, promoting childbirth spacing can reduce maternal and child mortality rates.

While proffering solutions to the setbacks caused by cuts in Aid and Fund deficits, the health expert called for collaboration, innovation and advocacy

“The withdrawal of significant donor support, especially from USAID, has put immense strain on the family planning and reproductive health services in Nigeria, including Borno.

“There is a pressing need for Innovative Solutions, Technology can play a crucial role in bridging gaps left by funding withdrawal. Digital health platforms can provide education on reproductive health and connect women to medical professionals who can offer guidance on family planning options.

” Collaboration between Stakeholders—including government bodies, NGOs, and local communities—must collaborate to create sustainable funding sources for reproductive health initiatives.

“Advocating for a stronger commitment from local and national governments to prioritize and fund reproductive health services is critical. This includes honouring commitments made under initiatives like FP2030 to sustain and improve family planning access” he explained.

He noted that International Women’s Day serves as a powerful platform to highlight the issues facing women globally, and in regions like Borno, Nigeria, saying it is an opportunity to advocate for improved rights and services for women.

