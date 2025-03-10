The Ogun State Government has lauded the Society for Family Health (SFH) for its outstanding support in strengthening family planning data collection and its management in the State.

Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health, gave the commendation while receiving the data tools on behalf of the State Government, acknowledging the significant role SFH played in enhancing the State’s family planning services.

She acknowledged SFH’s technical assistance and capacity-building initiatives, which have significantly improved the State’s family planning data collection and analysis, saying collaborative efforts had enabled Government to make informed decisions and implement evidence-based family planning programmes.

Coker noted that, with the new data tools in place, the State Government was poised to make significant strides in improving family planning services, ultimately contributing to better health outcomes for its citizens, saying it would enhance the State’s ability to collect, analyse, and utilise data to inform family planning policies and programmes.

Responding, Omotayo Adeyemo, State DISC Program Advisor, appreciated the State Government’s efforts in creating a healthier environment for its citizens, emphasising the importance of accurate data collection and management in providing quality family planning services.

She emphasised that SFH through its Delivery Innovation in Self-Care DISC aimed at improving Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) outcomes, saying SFH collaborated with the State to train 400 family planning service providers across 200 health facilities, and training on data quality for 20 Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Officers, as well as deployment of 60 Demand Generation Agents to create awareness and conduct community outreach.

Some of the data support tools provided include:

11,000 units of Family Planning Client Cards, 3,700 units of Stock Cards, 300 units of Requisition Issue and Report Forms, 400 units each of Daily Consumption Register, Family Planning Registers and Monthly Summary Forms.

