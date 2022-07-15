Family laments abduction of son by herdsmen in Benue

A case was reported to the police by the family of Johnson Adewale in the Southern part of Kaduna.

According to the family, their son was killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen who stormed his residence, met Abiola and Saheed Muhammed but Saheed escaped while Abiola was killed.

After the death of Abiola Johnson, an investigation was carried out by men of the Nigeria Police, Kaduna State Command and it was discovered that the herdsmen who killed Johnson were the same criminals that kidnapped Shola Ahmad at his residence in Demkpe, Markudi, Benue State, on February 19, 2021.

It was gathered that ransom was paid by the family of Shola Ahmad before he was released.

The victim (Ahmad), in a telephone interview with BusinessDay, stated that two persons have been arrested and the remaining two criminals at large were still looking for him after receiving ransom from his family.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Nigeria Police, ‘C’ Division, Oja Oba, Ilorin Kwara State, on October 24, 2021, stated that some groups of miscreants, suspected to be terrorists, had planned to unleash havoc on Shola Ahmed.