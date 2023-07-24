Families offered free consulting on autism disorder

Families with autism cases are being offered an opportunity by Guaranty Trust Bank for a free consultation with specialists on management, nature and different aspects of autism spectrum disorder.

This social intervention programme is aimed at creating awareness and ensuring proper integration of persons with autism spectrum.

The bank has lined up a number of specialists in communication, behaviour and various areas of the medical field to attend to families and individuals immediately after this year’s Autism conference.

While the conference with the theme ‘Empowering Voices for Autism’ is scheduled for July 24 and 25 at Muson Centre, Lagos, the free one-on-one clinic, according to the bank will open from July 26 to 29 at the Chapel of Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

The same programme will also hold in Ghana and will begin with a workshop on August 1, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra and consultations will last from August 2 to August 5 at the same venue.

Read also: Group urges government, stakeholders to invest in health sector

The bank said its autism conference is a declaration of its commitment to helping the world take steps towards understanding and supporting people living with autism and other neuro-developmental disorders.

Speaking to BusinessDay in Lagos, Tolulope Onipede, head, of corporate communications of GTB said the Autism Conference which the bank has organised in the last 13 years has grown to become a reference point for autism advocacy and intervention in Africa, providing support and empowerment to thousands of people with neuro-developmental challenges.

She said this year’s conference which will involve specialists and partner organisations within and outside Nigeria will feature lectures, panel discussions and performances carefully prepared to showcase the diverse talents that exist in the autism community.

Segun Agbaje, CEO of the bank, commenting in a statement, said, “society thrives when diverse individuals with their distinctive voices, perspectives and cultures are welcomed and celebrated. It is, therefore, important that persons on the ASD spectrum are given the chance to succeed and empowered to experience life to its fullest”.

He further said that the bank is “excited about the evolving insights on the management of autism and remain committed to ensuring that more and more persons with autism spectrum disorder are able to find their voice and embrace their uniqueness whilst contributing meaningfully to society.”