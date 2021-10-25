Facebook partners Comic Republic to release educational book series in Nigeria

Facebook and Comic republic have announced the launch of “NoFalseNewsZone” online comic book, an interesting and educational comic series designed to enable people to think critically and identify false news they read online and how to minimise it from spreading.

Comic republic is a Nigerian online multimedia company that focused primarily on the digital distributions of indigenously created comic books.

“We have come up with relatable and exciting stories to keep people entertained as we educate them on how to identify and minimise the spread of false news.” Oluwasola Obagbemi, Facebook’s corporate communications manager for Anglophone West Africa Said, while commenting on the launch.

“As a pioneer of innovation for human connection through social presence, Facebook has given people the power to build communities and bring the world closer together in new and profound ways. Our hope is that with this online comic book, people will make informed decisions by thinking critically about what they read, trust and share,” Obagbemi added.

Read also: Airtel leads MTN, Glo on internet speed test for three quarters

The online comic book which comes in a three part series will feature the stories of an experienced nurse, an intern reporter and a university student who are on their personal journey to educate people on to avoid false news and also join the pursuit against misinformation to help create a “NoFalsenewszone” online.

“In a world where we are online for everything essential, it is now critical that we protect our new reality. More than ever, we are just one tap online, you can either make or mar a life. As such, we must all be accountable for the information we share on social media. Comic republic’s mission is rooted in story telling for a cause, so the “NoFalseNewsZone” campaign is right up our alley and such a thrill to work on. I urged people to read and pass it on but most of all, really think before you share unverified messages with their contact. We don’t need superpowers to do good.” Jide Martin, Comic Republic CEO Said.

Facebook is an American online social media and social networking owned by Facebook, Inc. and was founded in February 2004, by Mark Zukerberg and is served worldwide