FAAN opens part of old Lagos airport terminal to ease passenger facilitation

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has opened up a part of the old Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) terminal to compliment the new international terminal in order to ease facilitation of passengers through the airport.

Recalled that Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development had few weeks ago directed airlines and companies operating at the MMIA old airport terminal to move to the new terminal, constructed by the Chinese company, so as to allow for total repair and overhaul of the old terminal.

The Minister had given a deadline of October, 1 2023 for the relocation.

However, the management of FAAN had to fast track the implementation of this directive in response to the recent fire outbreak which raised safety concerns and affected passengers’ movements.

The development has since led to influx of passengers at the new terminal.

Airlines have since grappled with congestion at the terminal, which has resulted in flight delays and cancellations, leaving several passengers stranded.

While eight airlines were initially operating at the new terminal prior to the relocation, 13 more airlines had relocated to the terminal making 21 airlines processing from the facility.

In a statement by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection stated, “This is to inform the travelling public that the Minister of Aviation has graciously allowed the use of the D Wing of the Old Murtala Muhammed International terminal to compliment the New International Terminal in order to ease facilitation of passengers through the airport .

“The use of the D Wing for processing of passengers has since commenced. The old international terminal will be renovated in phases,” Yakubu-Funtua said.