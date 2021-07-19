FAAN expresses readiness for Sallah travels through Nigerian airports

As Muslims prepare for the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured all airport users that the nation’s airports are ready to play host to air travellers during and after the celebration.

In a statement by Henrietta Yakubu, general manager, Corporate Affairs, she stated that to ensure safe, healthy and seamless facilitation of the country’s highly esteemed passengers during this celebration, the authority has put necessary safety measures in place, particularly with respect to the Covid-19 protocols laid down by relevant Government agencies.

“Other facilities are also functioning optimally, while our airport security architecture has been strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic at the airports.

“While we advise intending passengers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time, we also want to re-emphasise that protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries will not be allowed into the airport except they are travelling alongside their principals. Only travelling passengers will be allowed into the airports,” Yakubu stated.