FAAN arrests 16 for illegal FX operation, touting at airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apprehended 16 suspects for touting, hawking, carrying out unauthorized foreign exchange operations, and scavenging.

Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, director, of public affairs and consumer protection, stated that in the light of the need to sanitise the airport and the airport environment, the Joint team of the Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF) and the Aviation Security Crime Investigation and Intelligence Unit (AVSEC CII) on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, conducted a raid at the Murtala Muhammed Airport landside, car parks, and access roads.

Yakubu-Funtua said in the course of the raid, 16 suspects were apprehended for touting, hawking, carrying out unauthorised foreign exchange operations, and Scavenging.

“All the suspects have been transferred to the Nigerian Police Command through the AVSEC CII for further action,” he added.