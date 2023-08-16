NCAA stops planned strike by aviation security

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has intervened in the planned strike of AvSec and the logistics sub-sector, which was supposed to commence today, Wednesday.

The NCAA asked for a week’s extension to address the issue the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) raised.

Ocheme Aba, General Secretary, NUATE, confirmed the development, saying Musa Nuhu, the director general of NCAA, intervened by asking for a week’s extension.

The union has asked members to stay in action on the strike, which was expected to commence on Wednesday afternoon.

She recalled that NUATE on Tuesday directed Aviation Security (AVSEC) and logistics sub-sector to commence immediate strike across Nigerian airports from Wednesday following poor wages.

The circular, which Ocheme Aba signed, lamented that AVSEC, primarily graduates, are paid a paltry sum of N30,000 monthly.

The union in a circular sent to the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Commissioner of Police, the Airports Command, the Airport Commandant, the Director of the Department of State Security (DSS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Command stated that the withdrawal of service was inevitable.

Aba explained that all efforts to negotiate improved wages for their members in the past had failed and wondered why N30,000 could be sufficient for the personnel in today’s Nigeria.