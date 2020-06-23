Ezekwesili loses mum to cancer

Oby Ezekwesili, a former presidential candidate and Minister of Education, has lost her mother, Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu to cancer.

A press statement, made available to the media on Tuesday, by Ezekwesili’s Spokesperson and Publicist, Ozioma Ubabukoh, stated that Ujubuonu died in the late hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the aged 78.

She hailed from Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, who was widowed after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

The statement further stated that Ujubuonu was born on April 18, 1942, and was a retired businesswoman, who devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity.

She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer.

Until her death, she was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.