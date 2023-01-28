Explainer: Why Adeleke still remains in office despite tribunal ruling

Many Nigerians may be surprised that Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who was sacked Friday as governor by the Osun State gubernatorial election petition tribunal in the 16 June 2022 election is still in office.

In the ruling, the tribunal had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of returns issued to Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi.

The panel presided over by Justice Terste Kume had directed the certificate of returns to be issued to Oyetola.

Justice Kume held that the election was not held with the compliance of Nigeria’s Electoral Act.

Despite the Tribunal’s pronouncement, Adeleke still has the right to remain in office, provided he appeals the judgment within a stipulated time from the moment it was delivered.

Until the highest court in the land, Supreme Court, delivers judgment against him, assuming the case goes to that level as it is expected to, he will continue to preside over the state.

In December 2015 when the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri sacked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and ordered that the INEC should swear in Alex Otti who was the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), that was not to be as Ikpeazu appealed the judgment and went ahead to win.

He has continued to be in office since then.

Few hours after the Tribunal gave the judgment, Adeleke had moved swiftly to reject the ruling of the tribunal.

Adeleke has already written to the INEC over the appeal against the judgment of the tribunal.

In a release Saturday, he said his counsels had written the electoral body, intimating it of the appeal and seeking non-implementation of the judgment until the determination of the Appeal.

“My good people of Osun State, I am still your governor. I have the right of appeal on the Chairman’s judgment and I have instructed my lawyers accordingly.

“You gave me your mandate, our election remains valid and by the Grace of God we will triumph at last. I call on you all to remain calm and go about your normal activities, peacefully. Please remain law abiding.”