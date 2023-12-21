Explainer: The truth about Nigeria’s 50% transport fare bonanza

Federal Government have said it will bear 50% of the transport fares for interstate road travellers during Christmas and New Year.
The Federal Government also declared that train rides to every part of the country would be free.
The policy takes effect on 21 December and ends on 4 January 2024.
On Thursday morning, December 21, Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, released the 28 routes via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), where the 50% discount will apply and a list of transport companies partnering with the government.
Participating transport companies to help reduce the cost of travelling during the yuletide in Nigerians include:
1.GIG ( God is Good)
2. Chisco Transport
3. Young Shall Grow
4. God Bless Ezenwata
5. Area Motor
According to Onanuga, the pilot phase starts on Thursday, December 21, with God Is Good( GiG) at two of their locations in Lagos:
1. GIG mobility terminal Jibowu, Lagos.
2. GIG mobility terminal Ajah, Lagos
The interstate routes that will enjoy this discount sponsored by the government over the two weeks include:
Lagos to Kano
Lagos to Abuja
Lagos to Kaduna-Zaria
Lagos to Jos
Lagos to Enugu
Lagos to Onitsha
Lagos to Owerri
Lagos to Aba
Lagos to Abakaliki
Lagos to Nsukka
Lagos to Uyo
Lagos to Port Harcourt
Onitsha to Kano
Onitsha to Lagos
Onitsha to Jos
Onitsha to Abuja
Onitsha to Sokoto
Onitsha to Gombe
Onitsha to Zakibiam
Port Harcourt to Owerri-Abba-Kano
Abba to Owerri-Abuja
Abba to Lagos
Abuja to Sokoto
Abuja to Lagos
Abuja to Onitsha-Owerri-Port Harcourt
Abuja to Enugu/Abakaliki
Abuja to Gombe
Abuja to Kano
No other information has been provided about the next phase after the pilot commences on Thursday, December 21.