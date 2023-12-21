Explainer: The truth about Nigeria’s 50% transport fare bonanza

Federal Government have said it will bear 50% of the transport fares for interstate road travellers during Christmas and New Year.

The Federal Government also declared that train rides to every part of the country would be free.

The policy takes effect on 21 December and ends on 4 January 2024.

On Thursday morning, December 21, Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, released the 28 routes via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), where the 50% discount will apply and a list of transport companies partnering with the government.

Participating transport companies to help reduce the cost of travelling during the yuletide in Nigerians include:

1.GIG ( God is Good)

2. Chisco Transport

3. Young Shall Grow

4. God Bless Ezenwata

5. Area Motor

According to Onanuga, the pilot phase starts on Thursday, December 21, with God Is Good( GiG) at two of their locations in Lagos:

1. GIG mobility terminal Jibowu, Lagos.

2. GIG mobility terminal Ajah, Lagos

The interstate routes that will enjoy this discount sponsored by the government over the two weeks include:

Lagos to Kano

Lagos to Abuja

Lagos to Kaduna-Zaria

Lagos to Jos

Lagos to Enugu

Lagos to Onitsha

Lagos to Owerri

Lagos to Aba

Lagos to Abakaliki

Lagos to Nsukka

Lagos to Uyo

Lagos to Port Harcourt

Onitsha to Kano

Onitsha to Lagos

Onitsha to Jos

Onitsha to Abuja

Onitsha to Sokoto

Onitsha to Gombe

Onitsha to Zakibiam

Port Harcourt to Owerri-Abba-Kano

Abba to Owerri-Abuja

Abba to Lagos

Abuja to Sokoto

Abuja to Lagos

Abuja to Onitsha-Owerri-Port Harcourt

Abuja to Enugu/Abakaliki

Abuja to Gombe

Abuja to Kano

No other information has been provided about the next phase after the pilot commences on Thursday, December 21.