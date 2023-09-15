Explainer: Is it lawful for CBN to direct banks’ FX gains?

The recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on banks’ foreign exchange revaluation gains has elicited reactions from Nigerians.

The banking and financial institutions regulator on Monday told lenders to not use FX revaluation gains to pay dividends or for other operational expenses.

Several banks have reported huge FX revaluation gains in the first half of the year following the devaluation of the naira in June.

The central bank has the sole responsibility of formulating the exchange rate policy. The management of Nigeria’s exchange rate policy is mainly handled by the Trade and Exchange Department of the CBN, while the implementation of exchange rate policies is a joint responsibility of all stakeholders.

What CBN’s circular on FX gains says

“Banks are required to exercise utmost prudence and set aside the foreign currency revaluation gains as a counter-cyclical buffer to cushion any future adverse movements in the FX rate in this regard, banks shall not utilize such FX revaluation gains to pay dividend or meet operating expenses,” the circular reads.

What the CBN is trying to do is to avoid too much liquidity in the system, according to Muda Yusuf, chief executive officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise.

He said: “The CBN is struggling to stabilise the exchange rate. I know that the revaluation has affected some people negatively. Most of the multinational companies posted losses as a result of the revaluation of their liabilities. If you are revaluing your liabilities, it is like a burden on you as the liability becomes bigger.

“But if you are revaluing your assets, which are in foreign currency, it will grow bigger and blow up your profits. Because this money is not coming from any economic activity, it’s coming from revaluation. The CBN is trying to ensure that that money does not flow into the system. So I think it is a liquidity management measure.”

Regulating banks FX gains?

Yusuf said: “Though it is their money, there is what we call moral suasion even as part of monetary policy. It has to do with moral suasion where the CBN advises them for the interest of the economy. If that does not work, the CBN can debit them. So the CBN can use all manner of instruments.”

“I think the directive to banks not to use FX gains to pay dividends or cover operating expenses is meant to shield them from the volatility in the FX market,” Uche Uwaleke, professor of Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University Keffi, said.

He said rather than distribute such gains to shareholders as dividends, the banks are required to use them as a buffer to protect against adverse movements in exchange rates.

Exchange rate movements can equally affect obligor limits for banks, which according to the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act is 20 percent of shareholders’ funds.

According to him, a bank is not expected to grant a loan to any single person that is more than 20 percent of its shareholders funds — that is, its share capital and reserves.

He said an asset revaluation on account of FX market volatility could lead to a breach of single obligor limit.

“The CBN has done well by saying that it is prepared to grant forbearance and not sanction such banks,” Uwaleke said.