Explainer: How parents can protect their children from drowning in pools

Drowning is a major cause of death in children and teens. Among young children, most drownings happen in home pools or hot tubs. It often happens when you least expect it, and the results are tragic.

The World Health Organisation, WHO, statistics indicate drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide. Drowning, it adds, accounts for an estimated 360,000 deaths annually, with Africa having the highest drowning rate (13.1 per 100,000 population).

Nigerian musician David Adedeji, also known as Davido, lost his three-year-old son Ifeanyi David. On Monday evening, the artist’s son drowned in a pool at the family’s residence on Banana Island, Ikoyi.

Another afrobeat star in 2008 Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj also lost his only son in a drowning incident.

Accidental drowning is the number 1 killer of toddlers. In the US, approximately 950 children drown each year. That’s more than two kids every day.

Here are the tips to prevent your child from drowning

Assign a Water Watcher

While children are in and around a pool, an adult water watcher should always be present. Young children and inexperienced swimmers should be within an arm’s length of the water watcher. They should always keep an eye on children in the water, including older children who can swim.

Use Fences/Alarms/Covers

All swimming pools, including above-ground pools and hot tubs, should be surrounded by a fence with a self-closing, locked gate. Add even more security with door and window alarms that chime when opened to notify a parent that a child is leaving the house, as well as pool alarms that sound when someone enters the pool. If you can’t fence around a spa or hot tub, make sure it’s securely covered when not in use.

Have Kids Take Swim Lessons

Swim lessons should begin when your child is at least one year old. Swim lessons do not replace the need for a water watcher, but learning to swim reduces the likelihood of drowning. Look for classes taught by a qualified instructor at your local recreation center or on the Red Cross website. Inquire about free or discounted lessons. Consider taking swimming lessons if you don’t already know how.

Learn Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving technique that’s useful in many emergencies, such as a heart attack or near drowning, in which someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

Every parent should know how and when to do CPR. It brings blood to the heart, brain, and other organs and starts breathing until health care providers can give the person advanced life support. Done correctly, CPR can save a person’s life.

Use Life Jackets

Children and adults should wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets while in a pool even if they can swim. Life jackets and floaties should be used along with adult supervision.

Check Up on Home Safety

Empty all bathtubs, baby pools, and water buckets after use. Put locks on bathroom doors and toilets and consider more home water safety improvements.

Talk to Teens

Even teens who are strong swimmers are at risk of drowning. Talk to your teens about never swimming alone and other ways to stay safe in the water.