Experts task startups on legal compliance, tax payment to attract funding

Experts have tasked owners of startups ventures on strict compliance with legal frameworks, collaboration with funders and payment of taxes to attract funding from investors to grow their businesses.

They contend that no investor will put resources into startups that do not meet up legal, tax requirements and are not ready to work with them to identify the challenges and opportunities to make a profitable investment.

The experts gave these indications at a workshop on: ‘Getting Funded and Legal Compliance for Web 3 Startups’, organised by Convexity/Legalpreneur Consulting in Abuja.

Olaleye Oladimeji, managing partner Legalpreneur Consulting, said for startups to be viable and attract funding internationally and locally, they must comply with applicable laws guiding the operations of such ventures in a given country.

Oladimeji said Web 3 startups with the advice of lawyers should get operating licences from regulators, structure their transaction, review appropriate documents and stict to the provisions of laws such as the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) even before looking out for funders.

He said: “Basically, we speaking on legal compliance and investment considerations. We are trying to encourage start-ups to be compliant as much as possible from the early stages of incorporation. Have a proper structure, being able to get licensing, guiding them on how they can set up, the type of incentives, where to set up and how they can also getting funding.

“It is very important for them to raise funding at the right time. Not just raising funding anyhow for the fun of just getting money. They need to know how to do it, what to do, how to structure these transactions in terms of executing the right financial instruments and the right kind of financial deals with investors and bringing the right investors that can also impact on their business and make their business thrive.”

Williams Phelps, investor and accelerator, ADVERSE said there was more to fund raising than cash, stressing that it is about advice and collaboration between startup founders and funders to identify problems and prospects to make venture worthwhile.

Phelps stated that Africa presents a

most convincing cases for web 3 and block chain technology and the doors of ADVERSE are open for partnership but startups must also do what they are supposed to do to attract funding.

He said: The statement I leave with is ‘ask for money and you will receive advice, ask for advice and you will receive money.’ The must fundamental thing particularly looking at Africa and Nigeria is build very well what you are building because Africa presents the most convincing cases for web3 and block chain.

“There are few cases apparently visible if you know what you are building for. What is tempting is try to do what you are supposed to do to get funds, possible payments and what will be attractive to investors, identify your paying points, identify your problems.

“From ADVERSE we are going to be proud to be working in Africa with the reasons I mentioned about block chain. I said Africa presents the convincing case in the world for block chain technology. It is well previleged from ADVERSE perspective to be able see the problems and emerging solutions.

“To benefit from ADVERSE as partners, we are here on ground our doors are open and we have a great network. To get these funding partners you can draw from our network.”

Ayo Akinduyite, tax reporting and strategy associate director, PwC told startups that though they may be starting small but they need to take their tax and regulatory issues very important because that can potentially create reputation issues in the future and them make them lose valuable resources because of non-compliance.

“There are two broad areas of taxation. One is profit taxes which is basically taxes that you pay as a result of the profit that you have earned arising from your business operations. For most startups that may not be an immediate challenge, knowing that in the first few years there is the possibility that they will incur losses but the good thing is these losses can’t be carried forward and in the near future when they turned profitable that can be upset. But it is important to highlight the need to comply with various profit taxes.

“The second category of taxes is the transaction taxes. These arise from the consumption of a transaction and there are taxes related to those transactions, for example, Value Added Tax (VAT). So, irrespective of whether you are profitable entity or not as long as you consume those services there is need for you to ensure you comply with the requirements of the law with respect to those transaction taxes and the key requirement is filing your return as when due and making sure you pay the applicable taxes.

“That is the key compliance requirements that startups need to take into consideration and put necessary structures in place to comply with. Just to reiterate the importance of playing our roles to ensure we comply with the relevant tax laws. There may be concerns around how revenue is applied but that is a completely different conversation,” he advised.