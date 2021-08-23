Experts seek policy for improved security practice in Nigeria

Professional security practitioners under the auspices of American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) International have called for the formulation of policy to improve private practice and industry standards Nigeria.

“Driving quality and excellence within the security industry requires knowledge and leadership. That is why it is very important at this point for us to strategically situate cyber and physical security convergence in moving forward as an industry,” said Peter Okoloh, Lagos State chairman at the recent Lagos ASIS chapter 206 retreat and leadership conference held in Epe, Lagos.

According to Okoloh, stakeholders should also consider the possibility of developing a private security industry profile capable of lobbying at the National Assembly for industry standardization.

Okoloh further affirmed the need for industry-wide collaboration that will result in incoherent articulation of a security blueprint that can be presented to the government for improved security in the country.

Wale Olaoye, the group managing director of Halogen Group, said there is no better time for the private security industry in Nigeria to seek standardisation of practice than now. He noted that collaboration and knowledge sharing are key to achieving the much-desired excellence in the industry.

“Collaborative engagement should be looked into by private security service providers to enable the industry to achieve practice standardization. Also, competencies, new capabilities, and proper regulations in Nigeria are strategic to accelerating the private security practice to global standards,” Olaoye said.

Tanwa Ashiru, founder, Bulwark Intelligence, said technology has become an indispensable tool for solving security issues. According to her, the retreat is a productive knowledge-sharing platform capable of catapulting the industry to its desired height.

Wale Adeagbo, the chairman, organizing committee of the leadership conference noted that issues treated during the retreat are fundamental to achieving the wholesale transformation of the private security practice space in Nigeria.