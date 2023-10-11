Experts seek investment to promote digital literacy in Nigeria

Experts in the education sector have called on stakeholders to make more investments to facilitate the inclusion of digital literacy in the school curriculum.

This was part of the recommendations at the just concluded September edition of Edtech Mondays, an initiative put together by the Co-Creation Hub (CCHUB) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation’s Centre for Innovative Teaching & Learning in ICT.

Read also: Techathon will boost tech talents in Africa – FITC

The panel session themed “Accelerating digital literacy for the benefit of the education system in Nigeria”, moderated by the practice lead, Education CCHUB, Chinyelu Akpa which featured other Edtech experts, highlighted the benefits of prioritising digital literacy in Nigeria.

According to the 2021 World Bank development reports, more than 50 percent of Nigeria’s population needs digital skills and cannot use data services. With this revelation, stakeholders noted that digital literacy must be prioritised in Nigeria, given that it is vital to the future of work, enhances quality education, and fosters socio-economic prosperity.

Azeez Ojoro, one of the panelists, stated that acquiring digital skills has become inevitable to function effectively in an increasingly digital world. According to him, digital skills are critical for the benefit of education systems and our socioeconomic progress and advancement of the country.

While calling on the government and other stakeholders to work together to address issues of access to digital devices, data subsidy, and remuneration, Ojoro maintained that adopting digital literacy skills has become compulsory for both learners and teachers.

Ademuyegun Olowojoba, also a panelist and founder, Nerdz Factory, explained that the organisation’s goal was to empower Africans with digital skills that would help them become professionals or prepare them for the future of work.

Citing the example of AI and how it has changed every facet of life, he observed that such digital resources would bring about innovations that would undoubtedly become life-changing for the economy.

Read also: Industrial firm taps technology to expand business footprints in Nigeria

Agu Collins, director of research and development, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), stated that the agency has been at the forefront of promoting digital literacy in Nigeria through various initiatives or interventions. He noted that these interventions were meant to bridge the challenges of increasing the cost of digital devices, internet access, and electricity.

Also, Oladiwura Oladepo executive director and co-founder at Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative, said the goal was to drive inclusion through education or learning that charts a pathway for a prosperous future or create job opportunities in the future.