The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a heat stress warning for 19 states, the Southeast, and coastal regions, marking the second such warning in less than a month.

The alert issued Tuesday emphasises that the north-central and eastern regions, including Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Cross River, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will be particularly affected. Additional vulnerable areas include the South-West, coastal regions, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Sokoto.

NiMet warns that rising temperatures, reaching up to 42°C, coupled with high humidity levels over the next three to four days, could result in significant thermal discomfort across these regions.

Earlier this year, in February 2025, the agency issued a similar heat stress warning, advising Nigerians to stay hydrated, use portable hand fans, and avoid strenuous activities between 12:00 noon and 3:00 pm.

Mathias Bwala, former field officer at the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA), attributes the recurrent heat stress to the impacts of climate change.

Another environmental expert links this phenomenon to the cumulative effects of desert encroachment, air pollution, and water pollution. Desertification, in particular, reduces the number of trees and increases direct exposure to sunlight, as trees play a vital role in regulating temperature and maintaining balance in the environment.

The University of Iowa also highlights several contributing factors to heat stress, including high air temperatures, radiant heat sources, elevated humidity, physical contact with hot objects, and strenuous physical activity.

To help mitigate the effects of extreme heat, NiMet urges Nigerians to take necessary precautions. These include staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, avoiding direct sun exposure, and wearing light, breathable clothing.

The agency also recommends limiting outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day, and providing extra care for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children.

As temperatures continue to rise, NiMet emphasizes the importance of vigilance and adherence to these guidelines to prevent heat-related illnesses. The expected temperature ranges from 36°C to 42°C in the North and 34°C to 39°C in the South.

