Expert urges finance stakeholders to embrace data integration in decision-making

Tutu Ademola, a financial services expert has emphasised the critical need for African stakeholders in the financial sector to embrace data integration as a strategic tool for enhancing decision-making processes.

With a wealth of experience spanning over two decades, Ademola who is also a project manager at the World Bank, in a media statement highlighted the global trend where data-driven decision-making has become a hallmark of success, particularly in developed nations, catalysing sectoral growth and efficiency.

She underscored the urgency for Africa not to lag in this aspect, emphasising the indispensable role of technology, specifically data analytics, in generating valuable customer insights pivotal for informed decision-making across various economic sectors.

Ademola advocates for a customer-centric approach in designing financial solutions, emphasising the importance of data-driven decisions in tailoring products to meet evolving customer needs effectively.

Also, she emphasised the pivotal role of governments in fostering innovation and growth within Africa’s financial landscape. She stressed the significance of robust regulatory frameworks and supportive policies in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

In addition, she highlighted the importance of infrastructure development and regulatory harmonisation in promoting cross-border trade and investment, thereby unlocking new avenues for growth and development within the global financial arena.

Ademola’s insights offer a compelling vision for the future of Africa’s financial sector, aligning with the World Bank Group’s mission to drive sustainable development worldwide.

Her expertise showcases the transformative potential of data solutions in propelling Africa’s financial workspace toward greater resilience and competitiveness in the global arena.