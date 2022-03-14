Expert seeks creation of national tourism calendar

Olanrewaju Scott, the chief executive officer, Dascott Brand and Events, has called on the Federal Government to create a national tourism calendar to encourage more tourists to visit Nigeria.

Scott made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Lagos.

“When the national tourism calendar is in place, there would be a more organised industry,” he said.

“Tourists will then prepare fully for the period of the year they will be visiting Nigeria based on their interests in specific events.”

According to him, the calendar would feature tourism activities in terms of festivals, tourism seminars, workshops, summits and the dates such activities will be held.

He noted that it is high time the Nigerian tourism industry became more organised and positioned to generate more revenues for the government and individuals.

“It is highly recommended that a national tourism calendar should be a necessity to enable tour operators to fully prepare.

”Tourists will also be familiar with different events and dates that can be booked in advance.

“Tour Operators will be able to categorise dates, if it is going to be high season or low season to attract visitors from around the world.

Read also: Tourism raises its voice for peace

“Notting Hill carnival is a good example. Tour operators and visitors from different countries of the world know that every last Sunday and Monday of August is Notting Hill carnival.

“The event attracts visitors from all parts of the world, which in return generates income to the wallet of the British economy every year and the season is high season due to the time of the year in the United Kingdom.

“Same as Wimbledon tennis championships just to mention a few,” he said.

Scott said to build tourists’ confidence to visit the nation in view of the security challenges bedeviling the country, Nigerian media must focus more on circulating positive publications, both at home and abroad.

He said this would go a long way in improving the country’s image both at home and abroad.

The tourism expert said to end the security challenges, government should create more jobs to engage the youths, as this will aid tourism growth in the country. Scott said that Nigeria is well endowed with numerous tourists sites capable of generating huge revenue, but, ”these potentialities have not been fully explored.”

“The federal government will need to invest more in these sites, and they also have to encourage private sector involvement, with different incentives that can attract private investors.

“Government still need to provide more employment opportunities for the people to get them engaged and reduce the level of poverty in the society.

“In other parts of the world that tourism thrives such as Dubai and Malaysia, the governments in those countries engage the locals which in a way effectively provide employment for them,” he said.

Scott noted that he had organised a tourism event to attract Nigerians abroad back home which he tagged “Lagos Jump”.

Scott said the second edition of Lagos Jump will hold on December 30, 2022, in Victoria Island after it will become an annual event going forward.

Lagos Jump is designed to attract Lagosians and other Nigerians in diaspora to Lagos every December to network, exchange business ideas and for investments opportunities.

Scott said, ”this will be done with like minds in a beautiful and relaxed environment that is different from the traditional business environment.