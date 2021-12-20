Expert says access to data, finance needed to boost intra-Africa trade

Access to market intelligence, finance, trade information, and market requirements are vital to deepening intra-Africa trade among SMEs, according to Tokunbo Chiedu, CEO, Compass Global.

Chiedu in a statement in Lagos said that this was important to foster new business opportunities, through business linkages and engagements.

She said that these were critical as the region approaches the unfolding of the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

According to her, the company’s Female Leaders and Entrepreneurs Conference (FLEC) which was held in Ghana in November addressed issues of trade and AfCFTA, corporate governance, and access to finance and financial planning.

She said that the event showcased success stories of innovative African brands while focusing on lessons learnt, thought leadership, and building resilience in the post-pandemic era.

Chiedu noted that the company had tagged FLEC 2022, “The Year of Resilience, saying that it would provide more support to empower SMEs across all sectors.

According to her, FLEC is designed to provide our audience with experiential learning, and powerful tools; a means through which to promote personal or organisational empowerment.

She said that the company would continue to work with other strategic, and regional partners, to showcase Africa’s brightest minds.

Chiedu disclosed that the initiative would move to Kenya and other key markets in 2022.

She quoted Ernest Boatey, Chief Technical Adviser of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, as saying that AfCFTA would enable SMEs to create value within their immediate environment and expand internationally.

Also, Leticia Adelaide Appiah, executive director, Office of the President, National Population Council, Ghana, stressed the importance of digitalisation to SMEs.

Appiah said automation would help in reducing production cost, and enabling faster production; whilst providing customers with the same goods at a lower cost.