Exercise is vaccine, prevent ailment – Don

Olufunmilayo Lear Dominic, a professor of Exercise and Sport Science, Department of Human Kinetics Education, University of Ilorin, has declared that movement is essential for physical wellness not only to support the individual but also for the physical, social and cultural well being of community as a whole.

Dominic, who stated this while presenting her paper at the 209th Inaugural Lecture of the University titled, ‘Movement Mechanics: Performance Interlock of Trauma, Mortality and Wellness,’ noted that exercise can serve as a vaccine in a metabolic sense if properly embraced.

According to her, religious activities is beneficial to human fitness and wellness adding that prayer and worship postures have been observed to be beneficial to fitness and wellness.

The inaugural lecturer posits that Salat involves continuous gentle muscle contraction and relaxation with perfect harmony and balance.

Read Also: The essence of sports nutrition

She said: “Different types of stretching and isometric contraction exercise involved in religious rituals includes standing, sitting, twisting and flexing the trunk and the limbs as well.

“Public health awareness is crucial to gain maximum physical health benefits associated with prayer postures in almost all religions.”

Dominic also explained that the Christian’s clapping, prayer, praise walk and kneeling are beneficial for aerobic fitness, flexibility thereby alleviating pains and reducing physical inactivity.

The Don mentioned some of the household chores such as sweeping, vacuuming, washing dishes, feeding pets, preparing meals like pounding yams with mortar and grinding pepper with a grinding stone among others as avenue for people to attain optimal health by engaging in the activities.

Dominic pointed out that chores around the house does not only burn calories and build muscle but are also a very good medium for cardiovascular or strength training exercise under good ambience.

She stressed the need to restore movement behaviors at all levels such as home, schools, work place, social systems and the larger community.