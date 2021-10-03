Ex-perm sec tasks women on commitment, social responsibility

Women have been urged to be socially responsible and be committed to whatever they do.

Rabiat Mopelola Abdulrahman, former permanent secretary, Ministry of Communications Kwara State made the call in an interview with our correspondent on the sideline of her retirement from service, calling on women to engage in politics to change the narrative.

Read also: The Week Ahead

According to her, women played vital roles in all ramifications and with their unique attributes in terms of managing multiple tasks, Nigeria will do better “if we have more women in politics”.

“Women are not well represented in politics and policymaking. You can see in Kwara State House of Assembly, there is no single woman among the lawmakers.

“It is really sad; does that mean we don’t have women of charisma, or high intelligence to be at the Assembly? No! So, let all women start to engage and participate in politics.

“If I have my way, I will partake in politics after this retirement because it pleases me to render my service to societal development. I hope our women will wake up and join politics to move our country to a greater height.”

The retired perm sec who appreciated God Almighty for making it possible for her to have surmounted all the challenges and succeeded; noted that “I feel elated for the retirement of 35 years of meritorious service.

“I thank God for mercy accorded me throughout my years in civil service. I also appreciate his excellency Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for the opportunity given me to serve in that capacity. The inclusiveness of women in his administration earned him the award of “He For She” I pray God to continue to be with him and give him the wisdom to pilot the affairs of Kwara to a better state he envisaged.

“I promise to remain loyal and active. I am still active both mentally and physically. It is just 35 years in service, not age. So, by the special grace of God, I will never relent in contributing my quota to the development of Kwara State and Nigeria at large.